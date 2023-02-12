'Human error' in VAR process at Arsenal, Brighton games

LONDON — Referees chief Howard Webb contacted Arsenal and Brighton after “significant errors” in their respective Premier League matches on Saturday.
“PGMOL can confirm its Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday,” the PGMOL said. “Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed by PGMOL.”
