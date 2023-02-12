'Human error' in VAR process at Arsenal, Brighton games

Ivan Toney’s equalizer in Brentford’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal should have been ruled out for an offside in the buildup, while Brighton had a first-half goal by Pervis Estupinan wrongly disallowed for offside in its 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said Webb explained there had been “human error” during the VAR process in both games.

“PGMOL can confirm its Chief Refereeing Officer Howard Webb has contacted both Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion to acknowledge and explain the significant errors in the VAR process in their respective Premier League fixtures on Saturday,” the PGMOL said. “Both incidents, which were due to human error and related to the analysis of offside situations, are being thoroughly reviewed by PGMOL.”