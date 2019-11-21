At his first news conference at Tottenham, Mourinho says he is “humble enough to try to analyze what I did in my career. The evolution, the problems, the solutions.”

Mourinho first arrived in England at Chelsea in 2003 calling himself a “Special One.”

Asked if he is no longer as brash, Mourinho says: “I was always humble but you didn’t understand that.”

Mourinho’s first game is a London derby at West Ham on Saturday, with Tottenham 11 points from the four Champions League places.

