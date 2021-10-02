However, Andersson said Saturday that the AC Milan striker “is not so far ahead in his rehabilitation that he can be part of” the squad.
“Sad for us but also sad for Zlatan as well,” Andersson said.
Ibrahimovic missed the European Championship with a knee injury and has played just once this season for Milan, in a 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A on Sept. 12. He scored in that game.
Sweden is in second place in Group B of European qualifying, four points behind Spain with two games in hand.
