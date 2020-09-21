Ibrahimović, who turns 39 in less than two weeks, also had chances for a hat trick.
Bologna hit the woodwork late on through Federico Santander, and defender Mitchell Dijks was sent off following a second yellow card.
Milan was one of the in-form teams when Serie A resumed during the coronavirus pandemic and its remarkable upturn in results saw the Rossoneri win nine of their 12 matches after the restart, drawing the other three.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.