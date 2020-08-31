Milan finished sixth in the Italian league this month and earned a Europa League spot.
Serie A opens on Sept. 19, although Ibrahimović could make his season debut two days earlier when Milan visits Shamrock Rovers of Ireland in the Europa League’s second qualifying round.
