Ibrahimovic’s return at the start of last year signaled a turnaround for Milan that saw the Rossoneri leading Serie A for much of this season. Milan is currently in second and still in the Champions League places.
Milan, a seven-time European champion, has not played in the Champions League since the 2013-14 season.
Ibrahimovic has scored 15 goals in 17 Serie A games for Milan this season. However, he has also missed many games through injury, the coronavirus and suspension.
