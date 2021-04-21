It took his tally to 11 goals in 21 games this season and 31 in 55 since joining PSG two years ago from Serie A club Inter Milan, where he scored 124 in 219 to earn a reputation as one of the best finishers in Europe.
Neymar forced an own goal from defender Vincent Manceau to make it 2-0 midway through a first half where the visitors had several chances.
After setting up Icardi’s first goal in the ninth minute, attacking midfielder Julian Draxler flicked over a pass from the left for Neymar to head home in the 65th minute. Three minutes later, a great piece of skill from Angel Di Maria with a Rabona down the right gave Icardi a close-range goal.
Later Wednesday, Lyon was hosting Monaco in the remaining quarterfinal.
Fourth-tier Rumilly-Vallières beat second-division frontrunner Toulouse on Tuesday to reach the last four along with first-division Montpellier, which edged fourth-tier Canet Roussillon 2-1.
The semis are scheduled for May 12 with the final at Stade de France on May 19.
