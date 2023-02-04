Iheanacho leads Leicester at Aston Villa to 4-2 victory

BIRMINGHAM, England — Kelechi Iheanacho scored a goal and set up two others to help Leicester beat Aston Villa 4-2 on Saturday in the English Premier League.
Iheanacho stole the ball from defender Boubacar Kamara and passed to James Maddison, who slotted home to equalize shortly after Ollie Watkins’ ninth-minute goal at Villa Park.
Villa went ahead on Harry Souttar’s own goal in the 32nd then Iheanacho made it 2-2 by heading in a cross from Harvey Barnes in the 41st.
Iheanacho fed new arrival Tete, who rounded goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and put Leicester ahead in first-half stoppage time.
Dennis Praet made it 4-2 in the 79th for Brendan Rodgers’ team, which hosts Tottenham next Saturday.
Villa plays at Manchester City next Sunday.
