In the Serie A season that ended early August, Immobile scored 36 goals to match Gonzalo Higuain’s Italian league record.
Immobile also led Serie A in 2013-14 with 22 goals for Torino.
The new deal reportedly raises Immobile’s salary from 3.5 million euros ($4.2 million) to 4 million euros ($4.8 million) per season.
If he continues at his current pace, the 30-year-old Immobile should have no problem becoming Lazio’s all-time leading scorer. With 125 goals across all competitions, he currently sits third on the Roman club’s scoring chart behind Silvio Piola (149 goals) and Giuseppe Signori (127).
