Salernitana remained six points from safety.
Lazio was looking for its first win of 2022 and got off to the perfect start when Luis Alberto sent in a long ball, which Sergej Milinković-Savić backheeled to Immobile for the forward to place into the bottom left corner in the seventh minute.
Immobile doubled their tally moments later from a cross by Pedro from close range.
Immobile almost had a first half hat trick but his header bounced off the crossbar and hit the line before going out.
He did have a hand in Lazio’s third as he sent a crossfield pass to Felipe Anderson, who rolled it into the path of Lazzari to fire home in the 66th.
Earlier, Torino fought back to win at relegation-threatened Sampdoria 2-1.
