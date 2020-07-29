Immobile’s late goal sealed the win for Lazio, which had taken the lead in the first half through Joaquín Correa.
Lazio moved level on points with Atalanta, one below second-place Inter Milan. Atalanta plays Inter in the final round of the season, when Lazio visits Napoli.
GREAT ESCAPE?
Lecce was given a glimmer of hope of avoiding relegation as it won 2-1 at Udinese while Genoa was routed 5-0 at Sassuolo.
Lecce remained in the bottom three but is just one point below 17th-place Genoa.
Genoa hosts Hellas Verona on the final day while Lecce welcomes Parma.
OTHER MATCHES
Zlatan Ibrahimović scored twice to help AC Milan win 4-1 at Sampdoria.
It was the second time in three matches that the 38-year-old Ibrahimović has got a brace.
Also, Verona beat Spal 3-0.
Juventus, which won a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title on Sunday, was playing Cagliari later. Fiorentina hosts Bologna and Torino entertains Roma.
