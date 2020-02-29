Teal Bunbury scored for the Revolution. Matt Turner allowed two goals on three shots.
New England appeared to have taken a 2-1 lead in the 73rd minute when substitute Wilfried Zahibo put the ball past Diop following a free kick. But referee Chris Penso went to the video replay and determined Zahibo was offside. Seven minutes later, Urruti caught Turner off his line and lobbed the ball over him from the edge of the penalty area. New England’s Tajon Buchanan headed a ball off the post in the 87th minute.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.