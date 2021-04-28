Giggs was released on conditional police bail to appear at Manchester Crown Court on May 26. His conditions of bail are he must not contact the two women or go to any address where they are.
Giggs denied a charge of causing actual bodily harm to his former girlfriend at his home in the Manchester area on November 1, 2020. He is also accused of assaulting the woman’s sister on the same day.
The charge of exerting controlling and coercive behavior toward his former girlfriend while in an intimate relationship relates to a period between Dec. 1, 2017 and Nov. 2, 2020.
Giggs played a record-high 963 times for Manchester United before retiring in 2014. He was appointed Wales coach in 2018.
