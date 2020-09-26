Che Adams ran onto a pass down the right channel and cut the ball back for Ings to bundle in a finish from 10 meters (yards).
After finishing last season strong, Southampton has underwhelmed by losing to Crystal Palace and Tottenham and also to second-tier Brentford in the English League Cup so far.
Burnley has lost both of its games in the league, to Leicester and now Southampton.
