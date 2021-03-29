The Polish soccer federation said Lewandowski had damaged a ligament in the knee. It said that kind of injury usually requires between five and 10 days to heal. He will return to Bayern for further treatment.
The injury comes as Bundesliga leader Bayern prepares to play second-place Leipzig on Saturday and a Champions League quarterfinal game at home against Paris Saint-Germain on April 7.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.