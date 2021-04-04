Martial appeared to jar his knee by getting his studs caught in the synthetic turf at Astana Arena during France’s 2-0 win. It was the type of issue France coach Didier Deschamps had been concerned about before the match.
Martial got back up and continued for a few moments, but was taken off by Deschamps.
“It’s always when they go away on internationals,” Solskjaer said. “You keep your fingers crossed and hope they come back fit.”
Martial’s absence means Edinson Cavani could have a free run in the team at center forward, though Solskjaer has other options in Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford, who have been playing out wide.
