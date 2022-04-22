Injured Pogba might have played last game for Man United

MANCHESTER, England — Paul Pogba might have played his last game for Manchester United.
“I don’t think it is very likely that he will be able to play again (this season),” Rangnick said.
Pogba joined United in 2016 for a second spell at a club where he came through the academy, before moving to Juventus in 2012.
He has struggled to reproduce the form he delivers on a more consistent basis for the French national team.
