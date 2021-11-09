The French lead their qualifying group by three points and need one win from their final two games to seal first place and advance automatically to next year’s tournament in Qatar.
France plays Finland, which is four points behind in third place, on Tuesday.
Pogba has been serving a domestic suspension for United after getting sent off against Liverpool last month after coming on as a substitute, meaning he has missed the team’s last two Premier League games.
___
