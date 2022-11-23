Injured Saudi Arabia defender flown home from World Cup

The 30-year-old player was injured in second-half stoppage time after helping to protect the Saudis’ 2-1 lead over Argentina in a shocking upset over one of the tournament favorites.

Want World Cup news as it happens? Download The Post’s app and turn on alert notifications for Sports and Breaking News.

Alshahrani was flown from Doha to National Guard Hospital in Riyadh, the Saudi soccer federation said .

DOHA, Qatar — Saudi Arabia defender Yasser Alshahrani was flown home Wednesday to be treated for facial injuries after an alarming collision with a teammate in the World Cup win over Argentina.

Alshahrani was chasing back to defend a high cross into the Saudi penalty area when he collided with goalkeeper Mohammed Alowais, who struck Alshahrani in the face with a knee. The defender’s head also hit hard on the turf.