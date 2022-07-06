Injury bug hits Atlanta again with Hyndman to miss 4-6 weeks

On June 27, United lost defender Brooks Lennon for six to eight weeks with a knee injury he sustained when he slipped on a hard rubber surface on the edge of Toronto’s playing field.

ATLANTA — Atlanta United’s injury woes continued Wednesday when the team announced midfielder Emerson Hyndman will miss approximately four to six weeks with a quadriceps injury.

United has lost star defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Brad Guzan to season-ending Achilles injuries. Robinson is unlikely to be able to return in time to play for the U.S. squad at the World Cup.