Insigne emotional after Napoli held 1-1 by Roma in Serie A

ROME — Another hit to his team’s Serie A title ambitions left Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne in tears following a 1-1 draw with Roma on Monday.
After getting beat 3-2 by Fiorentina eight days earlier, Napoli failed to pick up three points for a second consecutive home game.
With only five matches remaining, third-placed Napoli was four points behind league leader AC Milan and two points behind Inter Milan, which has a game in hand.
Insigne, who has already signed a deal to move to Toronto FC after this season, was visibly emotional as he saluted Napoli’s hard-core “ultra” fans after the game.
The result wasn’t ideal for Jose Mourinho’s Roma either, as the Giallorossi were five points behind fourth-placed Juventus and the final Champions League berth.
Insigne’s penalty came following a foul by Roger Ibanez on Hirving Lozano. Eighty minutes later, El Shaarawy swept in the equalizer following a backheel flick from Tammy Abraham.
STRUGGLING ATALANTA
Atalanta slumped to its fourth straight loss across all competitions with a 2-1 home defeat to Hellas Verona.
Verona hit the woodwork twice before Federico Ceccherini put the visitors ahead just before the break with a header that was confirmed after a video review.
Then Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners added an own goal early in the second half after a shot from Ivan Ilic rebounded in off his chest.
Giorgio Scalvini pulled one back for Atalanta with a header in the 82nd.
Atalanta has lost three straight in Serie A and was also eliminated from the Europa League by Leipzig last week.
Atalanta remained eighth, while Verona moved up to ninth.
___
