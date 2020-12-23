Inter was the in-form team in the league, with six successive wins, and hadn’t lost a Serie A match to Verona since 1992.
Both Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanović and his Verona counterpart Marco Silvestri pulled off good saves in the first half as the Nerazzurri once again started slugglishly.
Inter broke the deadlock seven minutes into the second half with a spectacular Martínez volley in off the inside of the far post from Achraf Hakimi’s cross.
But a series of Inter errors led to Verona’s equalizer in the 63rd minute. Ashley Young allowed Davide Faraoni to get in a cross that Handanović appeared to have in his grasp but he fumbled it and the ball ended up between the legs of a confused Škriniar, who appeared frozen, as Ilic tapped it in.
Škriniar atoned for his error six minutes later when he headed in Marcelo Brozović’s cross.
