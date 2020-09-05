Nashville SC is 1-3-1 on the road. Nashville SC has three of its five goals in the second half of matches, scoring two in the opening 15 minutes of second-half play.
The teams match up Sunday for the second time this season. Nashville SC won the last meeting 1-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rodolfo Pizarro has two goals and one assist for Inter Miami CF. Julian Carranza has two goals in two games for Inter Miami CF.
Hany Mukhtar has two assists for Nashville SC. Dave Romney has one goal in eight games for Nashville SC.
SEASON SO FAR: Inter Miami CF: Averaging 0.8 goals, 0.4 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and four corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.4 goals per game.
Nashville SC: Averaging 0.6 goals, 0.4 assists, four shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).
Nashville SC: Ken Tribbett (injured), Jimmy Medranda (injured).
