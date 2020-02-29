Inter Miami CF takes the field for the first game in the franchise’s history. The team goes on the road for its first game in MLS play.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles FC: None listed.
Inter Miami CF: None listed.
