Orlando City SC put together a 9-15-10 record overall during the 2019 season while finishing 6-8-3 in home matches. Orlando City SC scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 52.
The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 2-1.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).
Orlando City SC: Dom Dwyer (injured).
