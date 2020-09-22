The Red Bulls are 4-6-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York has allowed nine of its 14 goals conceded in the second half of games, surrendering five in the final 15 minutes of play.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Carranza leads Inter Miami CF with two goals. has two goals over the past 10 games for Inter Miami CF.

Kyle Duncan has two goals and one assist for New York. has one goal over the last 10 games for the Red Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Inter Miami CF: 3-5-2, averaging one goal, 0.8 assists, 2.9 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

New York: 3-6-1, averaging 0.5 goals, 0.4 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Denso Ulysse (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).

New York: Sean Davis (injured), Marc Rzatkowski (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.