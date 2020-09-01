Inter Miami CF (1-6-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (3-4-0, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF travels to Atlanta United FC aiming to avoid its sixth consecutive road loss.

Atlanta United FC put together an 18-12-4 record overall in the 2019 season while finishing 12-2-3 in home games. Atlanta United FC scored 62 goals a season ago and recorded 40 assists.

Inter Miami CF takes the field for the eighth game in franchise history. Inter Miami CF has has been outscored 11-6 through its first seven games of MLS play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Fernando Meza (injured), Josef Martinez (injured), Ezequiel Barco (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.

Inter Miami CF: David Norman Jr. (injured), Denso Ulysse (injured), Robbie Robinson, George Acosta (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.