Inter Miami CF is 2-4-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Inter Miami CF is 0-3-0 when it scores just one goal.
The teams match up Saturday for the third time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mauricio Pereyra leads Orlando City SC with two assists. has four goals over the past 10 games for Orlando City SC.
Rodolfo Pizarro has two goals and two assists for Inter Miami CF so far this year. has three goals and one assist over the past 10 games for Inter Miami CF.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 5-2-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.3 assists, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.
Inter Miami CF: 2-6-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.6 assists, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).
Inter Miami CF: Denso Ulysse (injured), George Acosta (injured), David Norman Jr. (injured), Robbie Robinson.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.