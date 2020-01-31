“Wil is one of the most respected leaders in American soccer,” Inter Miami Sporting Director Paul McDonough said. “He has served as captain at both the club and international levels and fits the culture we are building here in South Florida.”

Trapp has been to the MLS playoffs four times and was an All-Star in 2016.

“This was certainly a difficult decision to make, but headed into the final year of Wil’s contract, we were presented with an opportunity that we felt would mutually benefit both the club and the player,” Crew president Tim Bezbatchenko said.

