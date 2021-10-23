It was also Miami’s largest margin of victory while Cincinnati extended its club-record losing streak to nine games.
Higuaín scored on a header in the 53rd minute. Indiana Vassilev, Lewis Morgan, and Julián Carranza then added goals within a 16-minute span.
Federico Higuain’s header goal on a cross from Rodolfo Pizarro opened the scoring in the sixth minute for Miami.
Brandon Vázquez scored on a header from close range in the 21st minute for Cincinnati.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports