Cincinnati (4-15-4) entered the match as the only team in the East to have been eliminated from the postseason.
Mikey Ambrose gathered an FC Cincinnati clearing attempt and found the back right corner of the net to put Inter Miami ahead 1-0 at the 19th minute.
At the 23rd, González Pirez scored on a header off a corner kick from Lewis Morgan.
Joseph-Claude Gyau scored at the 66th minute for FC Cincinnati.
