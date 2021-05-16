In the 82nd minute, Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund converted a header off a cross from Luciano Acosta following a corner.
Álvaro Barreal also scored for Cincinnati (0-3-1).
Brek Shea opened the scoring for Miami.
REVOLUTION 1, COLUMBUS 0
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Adam Buksa entered the game as a substitute in the 83rd minute and scored three minutes later to help New England beat Columbus.
The buildup to Buksa’s goal began on a quick restart after a foul near midfield. Carles Gil fed Brandon Bye up the right channel and Bye’s cross connected with Buska inside the 6-yard box.
The Revs (3-1-2) moved alone into first place in the Eastern Conference standings and extended their home winning streak to three games. Columbus is 1-2-2.
SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, WHITECAPS 0
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Alan Pulido scored twice in Sporting Kansas City’s victory over Vancouver.
Dániel Sallói also scored for Kansas City (3-2-1).
Vancouver dropped to 2-3-1.