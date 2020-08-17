Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov sliced a pass directly to Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella, who sped down the right flank and sent in a cross which eluded Lukaku but left his strike partner Martinez an easy header at the far post for the opening goal.
Inter tightened its grip when D’Ambrosio headed in at the far post off an outswinging corner from Josip Brozovic. That came less than two minutes after Shakhtar’s best chance of the game, headed from point-blank range by Junior Moraes straight at Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.
Martinez got his second in the 74th with a low shot from the edge of the box and four minutes later set up Lukaku to score Inter’s fourth. The Belgian has scored in all of Inter’s Europa League games this campaign. Lukaku outpaced defender Davit Khocholava to score his second and Inter’s fifth in the 84th.
