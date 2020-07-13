Ashley Young and Diego Godín scored shortly after the break after a howler from Nerazzurri goalkeeper Samir Handanović gifted Andrea Belotti the opener. Lautaro Martínez all but sealed the match.
Inter needed a win after two disappointing results. But it was Torino which took the lead in the 17th minute when Handanović uncharacteristically spilled a corner, allowing Belotti the simplest of tap-ins.
Inter turned it around after the break as Martínez knocked down a ball for Young to fire in from close range, and three minutes later Godin headed in off the bar.
Inter extended its advantage in the 61st when Martínez’s shot took a deflection to loop over Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu.
Belotti hit the bar moments later.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.