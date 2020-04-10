Many big European clubs have appeared in the tournament, which has been played primarily in the United States since it launched in 2013 and often draws large crowds.
Relevent said it hopes to hold this year’s edition of its smaller women’s tournament, which launched in 2018, and to resume the men’s tournament in the U.S. and Asia in 2021.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.