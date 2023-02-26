Inter's loss at Bologna leaves race for 2nd place wide open

Riccardo Orsolini took advantage of a defensive error by Inter to score midway through the second half for Bologna, which registered consecutive home wins over Inter for the first time since 1999.

The defeat left Inter 18 points behind runaway leader Napoli and just three points ahead of Roma and AC Milan, which are still to play this round.

ROME — The race for second place in Serie A is wide open following Inter Milan’s 1-0 loss at Bologna on Sunday.

Bologna dominated the match and had several other chances, as Inter appeared to lack motivation following its 1-0 win over Porto in the Champions League four days ago.

“We’re not going to achieve anything if we play this way,” Inter striker Lautaro Martinez said. “We need to change immediately and find more consistency. We just had a great game in the Champions League and now we put on a performance like this. That’s not good.”