Inter's Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli

MILAN — Inter Milan’s Italian Super Cup celebration was ruined with a 1-0 home loss to Empoli in Serie A on Monday.
Before kickoff, Inter presented the Super Cup trophy to its fans following its 3-0 win over city rival AC Milan in Saudi Arabia last week.
Inter remained third, one point behind Milan, which visits Lazio on Tuesday.
Empoli, which extended its unbeaten run to five matches, moved ahead of Juventus into ninth.
Also, Bologna was held 1-1 at home by last-place Cremonese.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports