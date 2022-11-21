Iran goalkeeper clashes heads with teammate at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar — Iran goalkeeper Ali Beiranvand was injured and carried off the field early in his team’s opening World Cup match against England on Monday after clashing heads with a teammate.
Iranian team medics and captain Ehsan Hajisafi tended to the keeper, who appeared to be in discomfort with a bloody nose. At one point, Hajisafi splashed water on Beiranvand’s face.
With substitute Hossein Hosseini standing by and ready to come on, Iran decided to leave Beiranvand on the field, a move which appeared to contravene FIFA concussion protocols.
“If there are signs or symptoms of damage to the brain, or a concussive injury is suspected despite the absence of signs or symptoms, the doctor/therapist should remove the player from the pitch for a more detailed examination (using a concussion substitute if available/required),” the governing body’s guidance states.
Beiranvand, however, briefly continued before asking to be substituted moments later, collapsing to the ground and eventually leaving the field on a stretcher.
