Kansas City, No. 3 seed from the Western Conference, plays second-seeded Seattle or No. 7 seed Real Salt Lake in the conference semifinals.
Dániel Sallói played an arcing cross that passed the far post before Zusi made a sliding one-touch pass to Shelton, who side-netted a first-timer from 7 yards out to open the scoring in the 17th minute.
Cristian Dájome converted from the penalty spot in the 39th after Sporting’s Luis Martins was called for a hand-ball in the area to make it 1-1.
Zusi blasted a rising shot from 25 yards out to cap the scoring in the in the 58th minute.