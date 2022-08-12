Ismaily scores on Lille debut in 1-1 draw at Nantes

NANTES, France — Brazilian defender Ismaily scored on his debut for Lille in a 1-1 draw at Nantes in the French league on Friday.
Lille, the 2021 champion, routed Auxerre 4-1 last weekend with an unfamiliar lineup under new coach Paulo Fonseca.
Ismaily Gonçalves dos Santos — the goalscorer’s full name — came on as a halftime substitute in Nantes, where Moses Simon had given the home team a 28th-minute lead.
It was Nantes’ first goal of the season after a 0-0 draw with Angers in its opening game.
