Napoli had to settle for a Europa League spot after finishing this season in fifth, one point behind Juventus.
“I am delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti will become Napoli coach on 1 July,” club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said in a statement. “Welcome, Luciano — we’ll do great work together.”
The 62-year-old Spalletti has also coached Roma, Udinese and Zenit St. Petersburg.
Gattuso was named coach of Fiorentina on Tuesday, two days after his final game with Napoli.
