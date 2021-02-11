“Federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chiné has opened an investigation into the behavior of the directors and staff of Juventus and Inter during and at the end of the return match of the Italian Cup semifinals,” the federation said in a brief statement.
The FIGC added that it has already called up fourth official Daniele Chiffi for a hearing.
The relationship between Conte and Agnelli reportedly collapsed in the middle of 2014, when Conte resigned after steering Juventus to the first three of its nine straight Serie A titles in his three years in charge.
