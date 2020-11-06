The federation said Mancini will join the squad as soon as he’s allowed by UEFA and FIGC protocols.
Italy plays a friendly against Estonia on Wednesday, and hosts Poland in the Nations League four days later.
Italy is second in Group 1 in League A, a point below Poland and a point above the Netherlands.
