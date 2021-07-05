“Surgery done perfectly. I thank everyone for showing me such support, there have really been so many of you,” Spinazzola wrote. “The countdown has begun we’ll see each other soon.”
Spinazzola’s injury affected the Italy players, who were upset for their teammate after the match. But it has also given them extra drive ahead of the semifinal match against Spain on Tuesday.
“We have an added motivation: getting to the final so we can dedicate it to Leonardo Spinazzola,” Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci said Monday. “Because it really was a tough blow to lose him to injury.
“But he has also shown great strength to us, giving us energy even today after his surgery, telling us to enjoy it. He wants us to make it all the way and we owe it to him to do that.”
