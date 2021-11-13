Four other Italy players withdrew from the squad earlier in the week because of injury: captain and defender Giorgio Chiellini, forward Ciro Immobile and midfielders Nicolò Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini.
European champion Italy drew 1-1 with visiting Switzerland on Friday to leave both teams level on points at the top of Group C heading into their final qualifiers on Monday.
Italy leads 11-9 on goal difference, which is the first tiebreaker. Switzerland hosts Bulgaria on the same day as the Azzurri’s match in Belfast.
Only the first-place finisher gets a direct spot at next year’s tournament in Qatar. The second-place team goes into the playoffs in March.
Italy failed to qualify for the last World Cup following a playoff loss to Sweden.
