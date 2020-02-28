Manchester United will play at Austrian club LASK in the first leg in a pairing of the highest- and lowest-ranked teams left in the competition.
There were 17 teams in the last 16 draw because a hurricane warning in Austria prevented Salzburg from hosting Frankfurt on Thursday. They are scheduled to play Friday, and the winner will face Basel.
After beating Arsenal on Thursday, Olympiakos was paired with another English team, Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The second legs are scheduled to be played on March 19.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.