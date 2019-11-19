Goals by Ethiopia’s Surafel Dagnachew and Shimelis Bekele dropped Ivory Coast out of the qualifying places after two of six games in the final group stage.
Madagascar leads their group ahead of Ethiopia after a 6-2 win in Niger.
Zimbabwe won 2-1 in Zambia thanks to a brace by midfielder Khama Billiat.
Ivory Coast is not the only big team struggling, with seven-time winner Egypt winless after two games.
