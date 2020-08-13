The 42-year-old Drogba, Ivory Coast’s former captain and all-time leading goalscorer, drew a huge crowd when he submitted his papers at the federation building at the start of the month.
Two others have applied to contest the election, outgoing executive committee member Sory Diabate and former federation vice president Idris Diallo. The electoral commission was due to confirm the final list of candidates this week.
The association will hold a general assembly meeting on Aug. 29.
