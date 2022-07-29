The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Jaelene Daniels refuses gay pride jersey, sits out NWSL game

July 29, 2022 at 11:07 p.m. EDT
CARY, N.C. — North Carolina defender Jaelene Daniels sat out the Courage’s National Women’s Soccer League 3-3 tie Friday night against the Washington Spirit after refusing to wear a gay pride jersey.

“While we’re disappointed with her choice, we respect her right to make that decision for herself,” a Courage spokeswoman said in a statement.

In 2017, Daniels refused a U.S. national team call-up because of a gay pride jersey.

From Denver, the 29-year-old Daniels has made eight appearances for the national team. She played at Texas Tech and helped the franchise win three NWSL titles, in 2016 as the Western New York Flash and 2018 and 2019 as the Courage.

