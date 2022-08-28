Jake Maher scores twice, Nashville beats Whitecaps 3-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Defender Jake Maher scored twice and Nashville who won consecutive games for the first time since April, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Saturday night.
Randall Leal opened the scoring in the 19th minute and Maher connected in the 23rd and 49th.
Vancouver striker Lucas Cavallini, a second-half substitution, was given a red card in the 53rd after stepping on Nashville midfielder Alex Muyl.
Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal stopped Dax McCarty on a penalty kick in the 90th.