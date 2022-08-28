The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Jake Maher scores twice, Nashville beats Whitecaps 3-0

August 28, 2022 at 12:24 a.m. EDT
Nashville FC’s Jack Maher, centerright, celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps with teammates during first-half MLS soccer match action in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Defender Jake Maher scored twice and Nashville who won consecutive games for the first time since April, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Saturday night.

Nashville (10-9-9) climbed into fifth place in the Western Conference. Vancouver (9-12-7) dropped to ninth, two points behind Portland for the seventh and final playoff spot.

Randall Leal opened the scoring in the 19th minute and Maher connected in the 23rd and 49th.

Vancouver striker Lucas Cavallini, a second-half substitution, was given a red card in the 53rd after stepping on Nashville midfielder Alex Muyl.

Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal stopped Dax McCarty on a penalty kick in the 90th.

